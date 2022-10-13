Nigeria: Controversy As Tweeps Accuse Teni of Disrespecting Buhari

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Teni Apata, has been trending on social media for allegedly not greeting or shaking President Muhammadu Buhari while receiving a national award.

President Buhari on Tuesday conferred the National Honours Award on 447 persons at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to the National Honours Award Investiture 2022 Programme, 447 recipients were awarded, making the total number of Nigeria's national honours awardees 5,341 since 1963.

Of the 447 recipients, six were awarded Grand Commanders of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 55 Commanders of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), 74 Members of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 77 Officers of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Others are 110 Officers of the Order of the Niger (OON), 55 Members of the Order of the Niger (MON), 65 Commanders of the Order of the Niger (CON), Four Federal Republic Medal- First Class (FRM I) and Four Federal Republic Medal- Second Class FRM II.

In a video which has now gone viral, Teni was seen walking away after receiving the award from the President.

Her action has attracted mixed reactions on Twitter. Below are some of such tweets:

@ZeekiHodi said: "If you're not happy with the way Teni received the award from Buhari go to her house and collect the award back."

@omojua: "I watched the Teni video receiving the award last night, I have watched it several times again this morning. I will watch it several times again this afternoon. Hopefully, I'd eventually see the disrespect in that video. When I see it, I will share with friends and allies."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

@Allezani: "Teni did what most of your so called celebrities had no guts to do. Nigerian youths has constantly received disrespect and abuse from the Nigeria government. What does APC blind bats mean that she disrespected the President, I thought they say Respect is reciprocal?"

@anthonystilldey: "Na respect be una problem for this country? Teni even nice, if na me I go deck Buhari before I leave there."

@Omokiitan: "How Does Teni ignoring Bubu Reduce The Suffering & Hunger In Town? Does Bubu Look Like Person Wey Send her papa? Both of them Should Gettat abeg."

@AsiwajuLerry: "Even Buhari himself no complain say Teni disrespect am, una too like to dey find fault in everything."

@maryochekuw_: "What Teni did to Mr President was very disrespectful. No matter what he is the president, that show of shame is so unnecessary, she just proved that she is badly raised, or the morals her parent inculcated in her holds no water."

"@Qdpaper2: "The National award Teni won at a young age is bigger than the Grammys but Teni not kneeling or bending to show respect for President Buhari shows she has lost the yoruba culture in her."

@asktja: "If any other person from another tribe did that I won't worry so much but to say a Yoruba girl did it is really telling."

@DavidsOffor: "Teni is a product of bad parenting!!!"