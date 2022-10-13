Nigeria: Religious Leaders Must Unite Nigerians Irrespective of Faith, Political Leanings - Osinbajo

Religious leaders in Nigeria must remain open while making efforts to unite people regardless of their faith, social backgrounds and political differences, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday when he received in audience, a delegation from the Methodist Church of Nigeria led by its Prelate-Elect, Most Rev. Oliver Ali Aba, at the Presidential Villa. The delegation came to brief the Vice President on the forthcoming investiture of the Prelate-Elect next month in Lagos.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande,the Prelate-Elect was accompanied by the immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Barr. Mohammed Abubakar who is part of the planning of the investiture and also facilitated the visit of the delegation to the Vice President.

Speaking on the task before religious leaders in the country, the Vice President emphasized the need for leaders of faith to be open at all times, accommodating all various interests and views regardless of religious or socio-political backgrounds.

According to him, "as believers, we have to be open and reach out to everyone. Christ died for all which is why it is very important that you reach out to everyone for the sake of unity.

"Part of the duties of Christian leadership is how to ensure that we are able to display Christ's love so that many people can see and emulate."

Recalling comments attributed to the Prelate-elect in an interview (about fighting corruption in and outside the church), . Osinbajo noted that a "major weakness in our country is lack of integrity. There are no perfect plans, no perfect budgets because all are eroded by corruption."

He also spoke about what is being widely preached in churches often. "Sometimes even inside the church, leaders emphasize more of giving without talking about integrity", the VP observed.

Osinbajo expressed his support for the incoming Methodist leader at all times as he takes on the office of the Prelate next month.