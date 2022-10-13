Nigeria: 146 Petroleum Tankers Arrive Abuja As Lokoja Flood Recedes

The fuel queues being experienced in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and its environs is set to disappear as about 146 petroleum trucks have arrived Abuja following the receding of the flood that affected vehicular movement in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The group executive director, Downstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Engr Adeyemi Adetunji, confirmed this at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said in addition to the arrival of the 146 trucks, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has also intervened with the rehabilitation of 10 sections of the damaged Bida-Minna Road in Niger State.

He stated further that as a result of the reduction in the water levels, trucks have continued to arrive the depot for onward dispatches of petrol.

According to him, products delivery to other parts of the country were also continuing with improved vehicular movements northwards.

He said, "We want to inform the general public that more petroleum trucks have started arriving Abuja and other destinations as the flood that earlier restricted the movement of trucks has receded.

"In addition, the federal ministry of works and housing as also intervened with the rehabilitation of ten sections of the damaged Bida road in Niger state.

"As of yesterday, October 11, 2022, 146 petroleum tanker trucks have arrived the depot for dispatches into Abuja and the environs.

"Trucks have continued to arrive the depot for onward dispatches. Products delivery to other parts of the country are also continuing with the improved vehicular movements northwards."

Additionally, he said the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the NNPC Ltd have allowed the re-routing of trucks carrying petroleum products from Warri and Ogara axis through Port-Harcourt and Makurdi into Abuja and other parts of the North.

"NNPC Ltd will like to assure the general public that it has sufficient petroleum products in stock and that there is no need for panic buying. We will also continue to work to ensure an early return to normalcy," he added.

Fuel queues had resurfaced in Abuja and neighboring States last week Tuesday.

The Authority had said the flooding in Lokoja had submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements.

This, it stated, had affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs.