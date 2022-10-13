South Africa: Crew Member Linked to Krugersdorp Gang Rape

South African police make arrests in Krugersdorp, West Village. The arrests followed an incident of gang rape and armed robbery in an attack on a production company’s crew on Thursday, 28 July 2022. (File photo).

A member of the film crew has been arrested and charged in connection with the gang rape in July of eight women who were filming a video at a disused mine at West Village near Krugersdorp on the West Rand.

The woman, a former cop at Krugersdorp police station, has been charged with defeating the ends of justice.

She appeared at Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and was released with a warning.

She is due to appear in court again on 28 October alongside 14 other suspects who will face charges of rape, robbery with aggravated circumstances and being in the country illegally. One of the suspects is a minor.

The mass rape took place at the second location the crew used for filming. The first was at a restaurant.

The woman who was charged was, according to sources, not among those who were raped. "She came with her daughter. Neither were touched by the men wearing balaclavas and blankets," the source claimed.

Earlier, Police Minister Bheki Cele told eNCA that "somebody else on the organiser's side has been arrested".

Cele said the 14 zamazamas who were arrested were positively identified by the victims and the investigation was ongoing.

Police did a further identity parade on Tuesday where the woman was nabbed and later released on the same day.