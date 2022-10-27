South Africa: Load Shedding Back Till Weekend - South African News Briefs - October 27, 2022

Pixabay, Nathaniel Fortoen/AllAfrica.com, GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
KwaZulu-Natal floods, President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).
27 October 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Power Cuts To Continue Into Weekend

Reserves are dwindling, Eskom said, and varying stages of power cuts will be implemented until midnight on Sunday. Stage 3 power cuts are currently under way and will be implemented until 4pm today.

Resistance From KwaZulu-Natal Flood Communities as Rebuilding Continues
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has said her province continues to face fierce resistance from some communities as it tries to recover and rebuild following devastating floods in April this year. Speaking at former president Kgalema Motlanthe inclusive dialogue forum, the premier said her government is trying to find permanent accommodation in the suburbs for those who were displaced.

Time Is Ticking for President on Phala Phala Robbery
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given until November 6, 2022 - to respond to the impeachment allegations being probed by an independent panel related to the robbery on his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala. MPs have until Thursday to submit information to the Section 89 panel, after which Ramaphosa will have to respond, Eye Witness News reports.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X