South Africa: Load Shedding Back Till Weekend - South African News Briefs - October 27, 2022

Cape Town —

Power Cuts To Continue Into Weekend

Reserves are dwindling, Eskom said, and varying stages of power cuts will be implemented until midnight on Sunday. Stage 3 power cuts are currently under way and will be implemented until 4pm today.

Resistance From KwaZulu-Natal Flood Communities as Rebuilding Continues

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has said her province continues to face fierce resistance from some communities as it tries to recover and rebuild following devastating floods in April this year. Speaking at former president Kgalema Motlanthe inclusive dialogue forum, the premier said her government is trying to find permanent accommodation in the suburbs for those who were displaced.

Time Is Ticking for President on Phala Phala Robbery

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given until November 6, 2022 - to respond to the impeachment allegations being probed by an independent panel related to the robbery on his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala. MPs have until Thursday to submit information to the Section 89 panel, after which Ramaphosa will have to respond, Eye Witness News reports.