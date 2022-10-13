Nigeria: Police Arrest Woman Serving As Informant to Bandit Brothers in Zamfara

The police in Zamfara State have arrested a woman, Hauwa'u Usman, who serves as an informant to her younger brothers who are among bandits terrorising communities in Tsafe LGA.

In a statement, the police spokesman in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, said, "Police tactical operatives acted on intelligence and arrested the suspects who collaborates bandits in Munhaye Forest in Tsafe LGA.

"One of the suspects, Hauwa'u Usman, a female residing in Gusau, confessed that Ali and Hamza are her younger brothers and are among the bandits who are hiding in Munhaye Forest and terrorising communities of Tsafe LGA and neighbouring Katsina State."

He said the second suspect, Aliyu Mamuda, was the supplier of drugs, foodstuff and motorcycles to the bandits, in addition to hiring labourers for them to work hard on their farms in the forest.

Shehu further said that the police had repelled attacks on communities in Shinkafi, Tsafe and Bukkuyum LGAs.

He explained that, "In response to distress calls, our operatives succeeded in repelling most of the planned attacks where serious exchange of fire between the bandits and the police ensued, forcing the bandits to flee with possible gunshot wounds. In the course of searching at the scenes three rifles and other weapons were recovered."