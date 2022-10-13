Nigerians Are Tired of APC, PDP, Says Tanko Yakasai's Son

The People's Redemption Party's (PRP) Governorship Candidate in Kano State, Mr. Salihu Tanko Yakasai, has declared that his party has the capacity to win elections in the state, even with the presence of big parties like the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Yakasai declared that "I am not afraid of the big parties rather, they are afraid of us."

Salihu, son of Elder Statesman, Mr. Tanko Yakasai, spoke yesterday at Kano NUJ Press Center, during the 2023 Dialogue Series with politicians, organised by Kano Correspondents' Chapel.

He said: "I am not afraid of the big political parties. People have seen them and what they have to offer. The generality of Nigerians are tired of APC and PDP. Nigerians want change. Nigerians are voting individuals, not big political parties.

"The PDP and APC are birds of the same feathers. The PRP has the capacity, competence and ability to win elections, particularly, here in Kano State.

"We are also reaching out to the huge voting demographic of the youths and they have assured us of their votes and support. It is also important to highlight the fact that over 97 per cent of the PRP's candidates are youths.

"Another thing that is giving me confidence is the level of preparedness by INEC. INEC has demonstrated that they are fully prepared for the 2023 election.

"We are also happy because of the Electoral Act. I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for signing it into law. Now, it will be difficult to rig elections in Nigeria. I am assuring the people that they will surely get what they vote for. If they vote for me, they will get me as their governor, if they vote for another person, that is surely what they will get," he said.

The governorship candidate expressed reservations over the issue of vote-buying, but hoped that in 2023, Nigerians would no longer be lured into voting against their conscience because of peanuts from politicians.

Yakasai said his manifesto is anchored on Vision 2033 to make Kano a centre of commercial excellence in West Africa.

Salihu said his government would not only ensure that Kano has its own airline, just like Akwa Ibom State, but would also ensure the creation of the Ministry of Energy to generate enough power supply both for domestic and industrial use.

Yakasai, who once served in Governor Ganduje's government as the Director General of Media, but was relieved of his duties over comments deemed confrontational to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he still sees his former boss, Ganduje, as a father.