Nigeria: Do More to Rescue Nigeria's Democracy, Fayemi Tasks Activists

Governor of Ekiti State,Dr Kayode Fayemi has called for direct involvement of social activists in political engagement to rescue the country from its current predicament. He said the task of a national rescue and rebirth must be led by committed compatriots that are fired by the kind of patriotic zeal needed to drive societal transformation.

Fayemi made the call yesterday at the closing session of a two-day international valedictory conference held in his honour as part of activities marking the end of his term in office. The governor, who said he was emotional with the outpouring of solidarity and goodwill messages on him and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, during the conference, noted that his journey in politics was borne out of collective resolve to avoid a repetition of the mistakes of yesteryears in the quest for a national rebirth.

Fayemi attributed his success in Ekiti and national service to the wealth of wisdom, counsel and guidance he benefitted from political and non- political leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari, late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Prof Wole Soyinka, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, all living Nigeria former Heads of State, state traditional rulers and others.

He said he derived fulfilment in his journey as the Governor of Ekiti and like the Biblical Paul had run the race and done his best in keeping the faith of turning things around for the good of people.

Fayemi expressed gratitude to his brother governors in the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), members of the Federal Executive Council that he served with as Minister of Mines and Steel Development, members of the Ekiti State Executive council, State House of Assembly and Local government administrators in Ekiti.

Expressing confidence in the ability of the Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji to sustain the enduring legacies his administration had laid in Ekiti, Fayemi said Oyebanji, like Timothy (in the Bible), would do the work of missionary with his team and labour day and night with all diligence and faith for the good of Ekiti and the nation.

Fayemi also presented awards and letters of recognition to 13 outstanding Ekiti youths who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour, including the 17 years old Master Idowu Jeremiah who made nine distinctions in this year's May/June WAEC and had the highest score in the University Matriculation Examination (UME) held in May.

The award titled "Outstanding Persons (Omulabi 2.0) Awards", which was the second edition, was presented to 11 promising young men and women who have distinguished themselves in different categories including entertainment, academic, governance, agriculture, humanitarian activities, Activism, Gender Advocacy, ICT and digital research, Media and Sports among others.

The awardees are: Arewa Omoye (Entertainment (movie); Oluwaseun Ogunsakin (Sports), Ayobami Oluwatosin Durodola (Activism); Ayotomiwa Morenikeji Ayodele (Advocacy); Olawale Kadri (Leadership & Governance); Titilayo Abigail Obileye (Communications/Media/Journalists); Mayowa Ekundayo (Enterpreneurship).

Others include: Adedotun Moses Omoleye (Humanitarian Services); Ayodele Akande (Communications/Media/Journalism (Broadcast Journalism); Oluwatosin Adaraniwon (ICT & Research); Idowu Blessing Jeremiah (Academic Excellence). Certificate of Service was also presented to Eyitayo EyitayoChairman National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ekiti State Chapter and Hon Toba Fatunla. Speaker, Ekiti Youth Parliament, Ekiti State.

The event also featured the presentation of cash gift to winners of the 2022 JKF Annual Essay Competition, where Ilori Peace, a prospective Medical Student, came first in the Secondary and Post Secondary category and received a cash gift of N450,000.

Also, Agbeyo Olugbenga from Federal University of Technology who came first in the undergraduate Category received N700,000 cash gift while Awe Similoluwa a Law graduate from Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, under the Postgraduate and Graduate Category came first and received a cash gift of N1,000,000.