Liberia: NEC Certificates Liberia's Newest Political Party

12 October 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has certificated Liberia's newest political party, The People's Party (TPP) ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah announced in a ceremony on

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the electoral house headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia that the TPP has met all requirements for the establishment of a political party in the country thus, its certification.

"I am pleased to inform you that following a thorough and in-depth process, the proposed TPP has met the requirements for the establishment of a political party. As a result, this certification program follows", Chairperson Lansanah said.

She noted that Chapter VII of the Constitution of Liberia as well as regulation relating to political parties and independent list requirements that an association must meet in order to be certificated as a political party within the Republic.

"The Commission now calls the organizing committee Chairperson of the TPP to come fourth and receive this certificate of accreditation. On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, members and staff of the National Elections Commission, I wish to congratulate you and present this certificate of accreditation as a fully registered Political Party in Liberia", the NEC boss declared.

At the same time, she reminded that election is everybody's business and it is therefore binding on all Liberians to ensure a peaceful election at all times, stressing "All Liberians must commit themselves to the rule of law as the surest way to sustaining our peace and democracy in Liberia."

The TPP joins over two dozen other parties in the country with barely a year to the presidential election in which incumbent President George Manneh Weah is seeking re-election against several challengers.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X