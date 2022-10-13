Liberia: NEC Certificates Liberia's Newest Political Party

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has certificated Liberia's newest political party, The People's Party (TPP) ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah announced in a ceremony on

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the electoral house headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia that the TPP has met all requirements for the establishment of a political party in the country thus, its certification.

"I am pleased to inform you that following a thorough and in-depth process, the proposed TPP has met the requirements for the establishment of a political party. As a result, this certification program follows", Chairperson Lansanah said.

She noted that Chapter VII of the Constitution of Liberia as well as regulation relating to political parties and independent list requirements that an association must meet in order to be certificated as a political party within the Republic.

"The Commission now calls the organizing committee Chairperson of the TPP to come fourth and receive this certificate of accreditation. On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, members and staff of the National Elections Commission, I wish to congratulate you and present this certificate of accreditation as a fully registered Political Party in Liberia", the NEC boss declared.

At the same time, she reminded that election is everybody's business and it is therefore binding on all Liberians to ensure a peaceful election at all times, stressing "All Liberians must commit themselves to the rule of law as the surest way to sustaining our peace and democracy in Liberia."

The TPP joins over two dozen other parties in the country with barely a year to the presidential election in which incumbent President George Manneh Weah is seeking re-election against several challengers.