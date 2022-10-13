Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Extols Egyptian Ambassador to Liberia

Liberia's Foreign Minister Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., has extolled the Egyptian Ambassador to Liberia, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed EL-Sayed Helal, for his immense contributions aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations subsisting between the two countries.

Minister Kemayah praised Ambassador EL-Sayed Helal for playing meaningful role in the smooth running of the Egyptian Scholarship program in Liberia which enables Liberian students the opportunity to seek studies in Egypt.

The Minister made the assertion when Ambassador EL-Sayed Helal paid a Courtesy Call on him on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his Foreign Ministry Office, on Capitol Hill.

He said the Government of Liberia under President Weah is working assiduously to further solidify the excellent bilateral relations between Egypt and Liberia.

The Dean of the Cabinet also encouraged the Egyptian Ambassador to continue to advocate on behalf of Liberia for Egyptian investors to explore investment opportunities in the field of agriculture, youth empowerment, energy, mining, etc.

Speaking earlier, the Egyptian Ambassador EL-Sayed Helal expressed his deep gratitude to Minister Kemayah and the Liberian government for the warm reception and excellent cooperation his Embassy continues to receive aimed at cementing the cordial ties of friendship between the two sisterly countries.

Ambassador EL-Sayed Helal said he has deep admiration and love for the people of Liberia adding "I will work to further cement the bilateral relations between Liberia and Egypt".