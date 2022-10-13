Liberia: INCHR Distances Itself, OHCHR Office From Allegations of Corruption - Says Media Failed to Do Due Diligence

Monrovia — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), has condemned what it described as 'media attacks' on its office and that of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR).

A statement issued by the Commission criticized 'attacks' on Dr. Uchenna Emelonye, Deputy Country Representative of OHCHR, Dr. Sonny Onyegbula, and Atty. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh.

The statement clarified that the OHCHR and the INCHR have never been involved in any form of mismanagement, corruption or siphoning US$4 million intended for the INCHR.

The Commission clarifies, that these allegations are "baseless, without evidence and maliciously machinated" and intended to cast insinuations against the UN Human Rights Office and its Country Representative Ambassador, Dr. Uchenna Emelonye.

According to the INCHR, the allegation made by Mr. Henry Gbidi, who is not in the employ of the entity is unacceptable.

The INCHR in the statement acknowledged the support and commitment of the UN Human Rights Office to the government and reaffirms its commitment and cooperation with the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), and other development partners in working to protect and promote human rights in Liberia.

INCHR maintained, that whilst the Commission is cognizant of the fundamental freedom of expression and the public's right to information, it reminds the media of its obligation to the Press Union of Liberia Code of Ethics.

Specifically, the INCHR cited Article 23 of the Code, which states: "Journalists should not publish or broadcast any report or a write-up affecting the reputation of an individual or organization without the chance to reply. That is unfair and must be avoided."

"Further in Article 19, the Code states that the journalist should make an adequate inquiry and cross-check facts before publication/broadcast."

Meanwhile, the INCHR called for a retraction and correction of the publication.

The INCH further committed itself to remain accessible for inquiry or information gathering that the media may wish to ascertain, including its obligation to a freedom of information request.