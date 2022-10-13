Liberia: 'I'll Be the Next President of Liberia' - Amb. Joseph Boakai

Monrovia — Former Vice President and Standard Bearer of the Unity Party, Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai has restated that he is going to be the next President of Liberia come 2023.

He said the ruling CDC establishment is utterly corrupt and can be graded at 47 percent stressing that the current government has brought misery and suffering on the Liberian people.

The Former Vice President made these assertions Wednesday when he appeared on the Truth Breakfast Show.

He outlined the platform for his Government as AREST, agriculture, roads, education, sanitation and tourism and informed the Liberian people that in the first one hundred days of his administration, all roads in the country will be rehabilitated and made accessible.

He made it clear that the CDC establishment has failed the people of Liberia, but come 2023 the electorate has another chance to usher in a more responsible government.

Speaking on youth policy issues, the Standard Bearer of the Unity Party said his government will tackle the problem of lack of youth empowerment by creating areas and opportunities for youth employment.

Addressing the problems of sanitation in Monrovia and the rest of the nation, Ambassador Boakai said as a priority area for his administration, he will ensure a clean environment for all Liberians.

Touching on the chances for winning elections come 2023, Ambassador Boakai pointed out that the Unity Party is more than prepared to make the CDC government a one-term administration.