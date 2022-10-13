Liberia: Walk the Talk, Chief Justice Yuoh

editorial

Newly commissioned Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, sounded tough on Monday at her official siting and formal opening for the October Term of the Supreme Court, vowing here to lead a robust judiciary for the country.

Chief Justice Yuoh also promised that her administration will hold no allegiance to any authority, but the principle of law, saying "We will make sure that justice is provided to all pursuant to Article 11 (a) and (b); cardinal to this, I will resolve to not only hear the human rights cases but to ... render opinion ... timely and expediently."

While we applaud the expressed intention of the Chief Justice, we present an open challenge to her to go a step further by demonstrating practical actions in her quest to transform the Liberian judiciary.

Too often, we have observed with great disappointment, officials making flowery speeches when they assume office, including promises that they don't intend to keep or fulfill. This is unfortunate.

Investing in malaria prevention and elimination: Liberia launches the 2022 Malaria Indicators Survey

But as the third female to head the Highest Court of the Land, we hope that Her Honor, Chief Justice Yuoh will depart from this culture of flowery speeches and do exactly as she has promised, to emulate the good example of former Chief Justice of the United Kingdom John Marshall in being robust and straight to the law, holding no allegiance to the Executive or the Presidency or anyone except the written law of Liberia and her own conscience.

The Liberian judiciary has been brought to international scrutiny and criticism for corruption, characterized by compromising of cases and, justice only for the highest bidder. United States Human Right Reports have constantly indicted the judiciary for graft, which does not present a positive image for the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This has not only hindered effective dispensation of justice to the population but discouraged investors and strangulated the business environment, making doing business in Liberia very difficult.

Another issue plaguing the Liberian judiciary is selective justice, where government moves quickly to prosecute some cases, while it drags its feet on others, such as officials indicted in audit reports against the swift trial and conviction of former Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai and others for corruption on one hand, and obvious reluctance to try ex-Passport Director Andrew Wonploe for passport scandal, which led the U.S. State Department to sanction him and his immediate family.

When President George Weah promised in his inaugural speech that under his administration, Liberians would no longer be spectators in their own economy, but in actual fact, Liberian-owned businesses are being strangulated under his watch, then we deem it prudent in sounding these caveats to officials making flowery speeches when they come to office. Raising public expectations that you do not intend to meet is dangerous.

Therefore, we call on Her Honor, Chief Justice Yuoh, to do as she has promised by walking the talk in restoring public confidence in the Liberian judiciary despite temptations that may come her way or attempts from various sectors to sway her decisions.