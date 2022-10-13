Liberia: LFA to Hold Coaching Diploma 'D' Course On Monday

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) will hold a coaching Diploma D course at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium from 17-24 October.

The course is designed especially for coaches, who deal with grassroots football (6-12 years), but also for coaches involved in the lower and grassroots women's football leagues and men's third division and community football.

In conjunction with CAF coaching convention, candidates, who are at least 18 years and can read and write in any of the CAF official languages and/or members are eligible.

A participant, who has done the Level 1 coaching course conducted by the Liberia Football Coaches Association, will have an advantage during the conduct of the Diploma 'D' course.

The course will provide a t-shirt, a meal per day, pen and pad, materials and will last for 60 hours at the ATS.

Participants will be evaluated on their performance through practical, theory and the laws of the game.

The course will be facilitated by CAF coaching instructors Robert Lartey, Euphemia Wilson, Famatta Dean, Lucretius Togba and Barent Karr.

LFA medical committee co-chairman Dr. Clarence Yaskey and LFA media manager Danesius will also serve as facilitators.

LFA second Vice President Saye Taayor Adolphus Dolo, executive committee member Ivan Brown, first instant board chairman Jeror Cole Bangalu (Cllr.), who is a match commissioner and head of the awards committee, are among those seeking coaching badges.

Others are former FIFA-badged referee George Rogers, Jr. and men's under-20 goalkeeping coach Saylee Swen.