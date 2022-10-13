Liberia: Atty Kebeh Saryon Makes MIPAD Most Influential 100 Law And Justice Edition 2022

Monrovia — The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Recognition and Awards Ceremony was held on Sunday, October 2nd 2022, following the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

MIPAD honored outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent from around the world during Recognition Weekend 2022 for their positive contributions to humanity.

MIPAD unveiled two global 100 lists of Most Influential People of African Descent - in the LAw and Justice Edition and the 100 Under 40 Edition.

Madam Saryon was deservingly recognised on account of her excellence and extraordinary work for Justice and the rule of Law in Liberia. As an expert in National security law and International Human Rights Law her outstanding credentials of advocacy for equality and human rights are qualify for recognitions of global appeals and honors.

Atty. Saryon is a lawyer, Administrator, and Lecturer.

In support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation's General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024, the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, it's people on the continent and across it's Diaspora.