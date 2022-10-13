Liberia: Muscat FC Secure Crucial Win Over LPRC Oilers

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association first division new boys Muscat FC surprised Sensational LPRC to a 2-1 defeat.

The Paynesville City-based club came from a goal down to collect all three points from LPRC Oilers at the Tusa Sports pitch on Wednesday.

Muscat went into the match without star player Isaac Dayweah who remains on the side-line since picking a hit against Nimba Kwado.

The match will mark Samuel Karmo's first start of the season.

The Oil boys got the match opener from Trokon Jackson effort to need the half in Oilers favor but Muscat FC fought hard and got the equalizer in the second half from a fantastic Arku Morris set piece.

Young and in-form Emmanuel Gono added his name on the score sheet for the second week running when he gives Muscat the lead stoppage time from the spot.

Gono was also on target for Muscat in their 2-1 win over Mighty Barrolle last weekend.

The teenager has now put four goals at the back of the net from four matches this season.

Wednesday's meeting between the two sides was their first meeting in the Orange First Division League.

Muscat FC now has 11 points from the seventh league game, while the Oilers have 10 points from the same amount of game.