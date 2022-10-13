Liberia: MNG Gold Turns Over Three Houses Valued At U.S.$45k to Flood Victims in Kokoyah District

13 October 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Kokoyah District — Esther Borbor's 36-year dream to live in a house with a proper cemented roof came true Saturday, October 7.

"I plan to move in with my family tomorrow itself," she says, gleaming with happiness.

Mrs. Borbor, a resident of Sayewheh Town, was one of three persons who received a house each from the Turkish Mining Company MNG Gold.

"Along with my husband and children, I was living in a small thatched house for decades. During the floods recently, everything was washed away and we were left with nothing. If I have a house today, it is because of MNG Gold" she adds.

Mrs. Borbor's house in Sayewheh Town was among three houses that were washed away during the floods.

John Tokpah, another resident who received the keys for his new house, says they have been suffering without a proper house. "Using the common toilet was a torture because it would be cleaned only once a week. We are so glad we have a toilet in each house," he adds.

According to the company's Public Relations Officer Matthew N. Gbanken and the Community Liaison Officer J. Kieth Gboe, the gesture by the company was the result of an appeal made by residents affected by the the incident.

Gboe and Gbanken said the cost of the three houses is placed at a little over $45,200. United States dollars.

Dua Karnga, an elder in Kokoyah Statutory District, thanked the management and asked residents to appreciate the company for the level of development initiatives in the district. He also told FrontPageAfrica that the flood followed due to a concrete bridge that was constructed by MNG Gold Liberia Inc.

Beneficiaries of the houses lauded the Turkish Mining Company MNG Gold Liberia Inc for the timely implementation of its Corporate Social Responsibility as a Company. They said the company will forever be remembered for constructing the three modern bedroom houses. Presenting the keys during the Ceremony, the General Manager of MNG Gold Liberia, Cem Koray Yagci thanked the flood victims for exercising patients since August of last year. He then promised MNG Gold's commitment in order to fulfill its Corporate Social Responsibility. The program brought together citizens, Chiefs and elders in Sayewheh Town, Boinsen District

