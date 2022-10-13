Ghana, UN to Sign New 3-Year Cooperation Agreement to Guide UN Dev't Activities

Ghana and the United Nations (UN)are to sign a new cooperation framework to guide the planning and implementation of UN development activities in the country for the next three years.

The signing of the UN Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF2023-2025) would be the highlight of the 77thAnniversary of the UN day to be marked on October 25.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Monday.

UN Day is an annual commemorative day, reflecting the official creation of the United Nations on October 24, 1945.

In 1947, the UN General Assembly declared October 24, the anniversary of the Charter of the UN, as which "shall be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for its work".

Since then, the day has been celebrated every year, offers the opportunity to amplify our common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

It said the signing would be followed by a short solemn ceremony where both the UN and Ghana flags would be hoisted affirming Ghana's continuous support for global peace and the organisation.

It said the Ministry would collaborate with key partners, including the UN office in Ghana, and all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, to commemorate the day.

In attendance would be the security services, members of the Diplomatic community, Heads of the UN agencies, Representation of civil society organisation/ non-governmental organisations, youth groups and students.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and the United Nations resident coordinator for Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani would jointly inspect a parade mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the statement one of the main highlights of this year's event will be an evening dinner at the Office of UN Resident Coordinator with high profile personalities to officially launch the UN Cooperation Framework.