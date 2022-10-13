Gambia: BB Rovers Beaten By Zurich in Sk East Nawetan

The 2022 Africell sponsored-Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) 'nawetan' continued with amazing encounters.

Relegation threatened side, B.B. Rovers continued their sloppy run of form as they were beaten 4-3 by Ebo Town based team, Zurich FC on Friday.

Yusupha Bojang opened the scores for RSL Zurich in the 6th minute before Zakaria Dampha leveled the score line for B.B. Rovers in the 12th minute.

Kalilu Njie made it 2-1 for B.B. Rovers but Pa Modou Jatta leveled matters for RSL Zurich in the 20th minute.

Musa Jatta netted the third goal for Zurich the 68th minute before Mustapha Danso leveled for B.B. Rovers 12 minutes later. Gibril Jarju snatched the late winner for RSL Zurich in stoppage time. Yusupha Bojang of Zurich was named Man of the Match.

The win moved RSL Zurich to second spot in Group B with five points.

D.B.O. thumped Late Njuga 2-1 goals from Kebba Njie in the 61th minute and Saibou Sillah in the 88 minute before Late Njuga pulled one in stoppage time.

D.B.O. continued their perfect run of form by winning their third consecutive match.

Juventus stunned Milan Rossenneri 3-0 in their match day four fixtures played last Thursday.

Juventus is leading Group A with 10 points while Milan Rossenneri sit second with 6 points.

Alagie Wally of Juventus was awarded Match of the Match.

On the same day, T. Central played a goalless draw against Weeh Weeh Bi.

Central occupy third place in Group A with 4 points while Weeh Weeh Bi sit rock-bottom of Group A with one point.

Abuko South drew 1-1 with Rangers in their third group match played earlier on Tuesday 4th October. Abuko South occupy third place in Group E.

Rangers sit bottom of Group E, leveled on points with Abuko South with goal difference.

On the same day, Abuko United drew goalless with Wah Sah Halat during their third game.

Abuko United occupy second spot in Group F with 5 points while Wah Sah Halat drew all their three outings.