Gambia: Woman Calls Govt to Monitor Sales of Snipers

12 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Elizabeth J. Correa, a concerned citizen living at Kerr Sering, has called on The Gambia government to monitor the selling of Snipers in the market and enforce the laws that totally banned its use in the country.

Speaking during an interview with this medium, she explained the deadly product is still in the market after its ban by the Food Safety and Quality Assurance.

"What is the government doing and how come this deadly product is still in our markets? As far as it's a banned product, the agency responsible for the importation of the product should be stopped."

She called on the government to send personnel to the markets in order to search and seize the product just as they did to the deadly imported medicines that are recently killing children.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X