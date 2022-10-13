Gambia: Woman Calls Govt to Monitor Sales of Snipers

Elizabeth J. Correa, a concerned citizen living at Kerr Sering, has called on The Gambia government to monitor the selling of Snipers in the market and enforce the laws that totally banned its use in the country.

Speaking during an interview with this medium, she explained the deadly product is still in the market after its ban by the Food Safety and Quality Assurance.

"What is the government doing and how come this deadly product is still in our markets? As far as it's a banned product, the agency responsible for the importation of the product should be stopped."

She called on the government to send personnel to the markets in order to search and seize the product just as they did to the deadly imported medicines that are recently killing children.