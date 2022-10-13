Nigeria: CJN to Politicians - Stop Mounting Pressure On Judiciary

The new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday took the oath of office with advice to politicians in the country to stop mounting pressure on the judicial arm of government.

Speaking with State House reporters after sworn-in President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the CJN said the politicians and citizens should allow the judiciary to function to its optimal best, reminding them that the law is not static.

He said: "Politicians should allow the judiciary to function. Law is not static and that's why you have seen that the National Assembly continues to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available. We shall continue to do justice if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure."

Justice Ariwoola assured Nigerians that he would not let them down with his appointment while promising to do his utmost best to improve the standard of the judicial arm of government.