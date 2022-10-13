Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Nigeria Needs Genuine Patriotic Leaders - Group

A group, The Patriots Roundtable, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to choose a leader who is ready to govern with a total detribalized vision adding that they must not be stampeded by religion or tribe.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu said his group will back the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023 saying he possesses the requisite temperament and the necessary skills to make our nation more prosperous and more equitable.

Shodipe-Dosunmu said: "As the race for 2023 general elections begins in full throttle, the Nigerian electorate must be prepared to elect a leader who believes in the Nigerian dream of a strong, healthy democratic nation.

"We must never be stampeded by religion or tribe. We must never be crowded into the muddle and the confusion of perennial time servers whose limited horizon is about the gains of the moment.

"Our ultimate focus is to choose the leader who is ready to govern with total detribalized vision; a leader who is forward-looking; steady and sure, sworn in patriotic fervour.

"We must elect a leader whose idealism and resolve are steered towards making our nation a better place to live for all our citizens, enriching our diverse ethnic provenance.

"The Patriots Roundtable believes that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu possesses the requisite temperament, the necessary skills, the proven accomplishments and the enlightened dedication to making our nation more prosperous and more equitable, devoid of primitive imbalances of rudderless leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Governance is never a cure-all summative agenda. . It is about gradual problem solving, devoting the tools of governance to a specific challenge at a specific time and place.

"This is the time our nation needs men and women of deliberate thoughtfulness whose zeal and passion are predicated on the greater good of Nigeria.

"We believe that the Tinubu -Shettima presidential Ticket fits this billing. It is a defining moment that summons all of us to support and ensure the success of those who believe in these patriotic aspirations.

"Advancing the cause of democracy is not through the incoherence and the stampede of emotional recourse in the marketplace of ideas but through established merit and attainments of proven and tested men and women.

"Only patriotic leaders who genuinely believe in the survival of a Nigeria that is woven in equitable moral vigour and conscionable balance can adequately shoulder and steer us all safely beyond the present stormy waters.

"Let us all be discerning, thoughtful citizens without the baggage of religion or ethnicity. This is the time to choose wisely."