Nigeria: Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Chigul for Stage Play, 'Ada the Country'

Produced by Doyenne Circle, the acclaimed stage musical highlights the power of the Nigerian woman; her autonomy, resourcefulness and might.

After several successful shows in the country's theatres, the stage play, 'Ada The Country', is set to hit Nigeria's capital city, Abuja.

Directed by celebrated playwright, Kenneth Uphopho, the play will be staged at the Musa Yar'adua Centre, Wuse, Abuja, on the 21st of October at 6:00 p.m. and the 22nd of October at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p. m.

It features veterans and rising stars in the Nollywood industry who are expected to bring their talent in the different forms of the art to the stage ranging from music and acting to dancing to bear.

Among those expected to perform in the play are veteran actresses Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Tosin Adeyemi, and Bamike Adenibuyun.

Ada The Country

'Ada The Country' was created by Marian Ogaziechi; the story of 'Ada the Country' has been in the works for about ten years.

Renowned poet, Titilope Sonuga, pieced the story together, infusing poetry, music and dance elements.

The stage play tells the story of Ada, a young lady who loses her 9-month-old daughter and property in a fire incident in which she barely survives.

The traumatic experience sends her into depression, but with the support of women across different generations, who have been through such harrowing experiences, she walks through a process of restoration.

It revolves around women's experiences across different age grades, expressed through theatre.

Previous showing

The musical's first live run in April was held at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The star of the stage play was brought to life by Kate Henshaw as she portrayed her pain after losing her daughter in a fire incident.

Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju directed the show.

The producers say 'Ada The Country' is a rallying call for women as they show support to one another in a male-dominated world.

The show also highlights the power of the female folk as a metaphor for the struggle for survival.

Ms Ogaziechi, the founder of Doyenne Circle, says that with the musical, her outfit seeks to mentor and motivate women, challenging them to be better than their best in everything from career to relationships and lifestyle through storytelling.