Nigeria: U.S. Consulate Hosts 100 School Girls, Harps On Access to Education

The U.S. Consulate General in collaboration with the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Alumnae Association of Nigeria hosted 100 schoolgirls from across Nigeria to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, highlighting the importance of girls' empowerment through increased access to education.

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

The event with the theme, "Our time is now, our right, our future," provided the high school girls the opportunity to learn about emotional intelligence, how they can harness their skills, identify career choices and opportunities to study in U.S. colleges and universities.

In his remarks, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Joe Kruzich said the U.S. government works closely with partners and civil society organizations to help girl children live free from gender-based violence, learn new skills, and become future leaders.

According to him, "To achieve our collective goal of creating a peaceful and prosperous world, we must help ensure all girls are educated, healthy, and safe so they can participate fully in the social, economic, political, and cultural life of their communities".

He described the variety of U.S. government programs such as TechGirls, TechWomen and Academy for Women Entrepreneurs that prioritize and empower girls and young women so they can thrive and succeed and make a long-lasting positive impact on their own future.

Kruzich noted that girls and women's empowerment and integration are key to Nigeria's long-term economic development. "Societies in which girls are enabled to be full and free participants are safer, more secure, and more prosperous," he added.

He lauded the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Alumnae Association of Nigeria for their commitment to supporting the next generation of girls and women by connecting them with networks and opportunities needed to advance their careers and dreams in diverse fields.