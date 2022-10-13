Gambia: Odilleh Hunting Society Win 1st Inter Hunting Societies Football Tourney

Odilleh Hunting Society of Banjul, the oldest hunter society in The Gambia have been crowned winners of the first inter hunting societies football tournament.

The tournament which was organised by the Igi Oroko Hunting Society of Kanifing drew all eight senior and affiliated societies, namely, Odilleh Hunting Society, Omo Jessa Haddington, Omo Jessa Clarkson, Ebotong Hunting Society, Ekun Baba Odeh Hunting Society, Midlands Hunting Society, Mideast Hunting Society and the organisers Igi Oroko Hunting Society.

The tournament was played at the Medina United multi-purpose sports complex at Yundum.

The tournament which was characterised by brilliant football from all participating teams saw Midlands take on Ebotong in the first semifinals. Odilleh sailed past host Igi Oroko in the second semifinals. They went on to beat Midlands in the final by two goals to one on post-match penalty shootout.

Ajaday Terry Williams, President of Odilleh Hunting Society and one of the oldest tenured hunters in The Gambia, praised organisers for their foresight. He noted that the tournament is a new beginning that would surely serve as a road map to lasting peace and unity amongst hunter societies.

Pa Sanusi Ceesay, President of Igi Oroko Society, said they came up with the idea to unite societies. He added: "After all we are all brothers in this sacred fraternity passed on to us by our ancestors and we should protect it for posterity sake. The fighting, trash talk and clashes between hunting societies need to stop and today is a first step in the right direction."

The Most Valuable player of the tournament was Mahmoud Willams of Ebotong Society.

Honourable Ousman Bojang, the governor of the West Coast Region was the special guest. He praised organisers for coming up with such a uniting idea.

The tournament was followed by an All Night celebration commemorating the 50th birthday of Mr. Sanusi Ceesay.