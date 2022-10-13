Gambia: Mighty Ajax Slash Burkingham to Reach Gunjur Knockout Quarterfinals

Mighty Ajax FC on Sunday slashed Burkingham FC 2-0 in their round of sixteen match played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field to reach the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Gunjur 'Nawetan' Knockout competition.

The Amsterdam boys dominated Buckingham FC in midfield and crafted several goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Mighty Ajax FC opened the scores through defender Ansumana Jassey alias Hans in the 30th minute of the match from an excellent strike.

Ansumana Jarju alias Carrasco netted the second goal for Mighty Ajax FC in the 40th minute of the match to earn the Amsterdam boys a spot in the last eight of the annual Gunjur Knockout competition.

Burkingham FC responded back for an equaliser and created some goal scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them thus the match ended 2-0 in favour of Mighty Ajax FC.

The defeat saw Burkingham FC out of the 2022-2023 Gunjur Knockout championship and will now hang their boots until next year.

Mighty Ajax FC tallish man Ansumana Jarju alias Carasco received a certificate as the Man of the Match.