Ghana: Access Bank Supports Government's Agenda On Youth Entrepreneurship

12 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Access Bank Ghana has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to support government's entrepreneurial initiative, the YouStart.

This is in line with the Bank's commitment to see Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) thrive and position them to continually support Ghana's economy.

The YouStartprogramme is a vehicle through which the government of Ghana intends to provide funding and technical support to the youth aged between 18-40 years and youth-led businesses.

The intervention aims at assisting them to start, build and grow their own businesses.

Through this programme, government intends to commit about GH¢10 billion over the next 3 years through the assistance of banks, towards the creation of at least a million jobs in the economy.

Explaining the bank's decision to come on board the initiative, the Executive Director for Wholesale Banking at Access Bank Ghana, James Bruce, who spoke on behalf of Access Bank Ghana's Managing Director, Olumide Olatunji, said Access Bank Ghana had been a strong pillar of support to SMEs over the years and would not relent in its efforts to see the sector continually thrive.

"Access Bank's SMEs' focus has over the past few years revolved around boosting the capacity of SMEs on digitalisation, providing business advisory services, facilitating networking opportunities for them through workshops and clinics and ultimately providing funds for them," he said.

He noted that within the past two years, Access Bank Ghana had advanced about GH¢50million to SMEs in Ghana to boost their capital.

He said "The bank has also championed several programmes geared towards building resilient SMEs such as SME Clinics and Capacity Building Workshops on digitalisation across the country among others and our support to YouStart therefore, further entrenches our belief in the sector and desire to push them to succeed," he added.

He said "As a go-to bank for SMEs, Access Bank Ghana remains committed to its promise of providing more than banking to customers. Over the years, the bank has developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent services and empowering them to achieve more through financial inclusion leading to several awards including the Most Innovative SME Banking Brand in 2022."

