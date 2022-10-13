Ghana: Veep Inspects Work On 71-KM Bunja-Fufulso Road

Yapei — The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday inspected ongoing works on 71-kilometer Bunjai - Fufulso road under construction at Yapei in the Savannah Region.

The GH¢ 273.5 million project started in 2020 and expected to complete in 2023.

The Bunjai-Fufulso road project is being executed by a Ghanaian construction firm Mawusi Limited.

The inspection of the road formed part of the two-day official working visit of the Vice President to the Savannah Region

Dr Bawumiaw who addressing the media after the inspection said the completion of the project would make traveling easy for the people of the Savannah Region.

He said this would be a shortest road traveling to Salaga on the Yapei side of the Savannah Region.

The Vice President added that it would be a linking road to Salaga in the East Gonja District and Yapei to the Damongo, the Savannah regional capital.

He said, the completion of the road would also reduce the long distance of traveling from Damongo to Salaga, saying "after the completion of the road one would not travel all the way to Tamale to Salaga again."

Dr Bawumia added that traveling from Damongo to Salaga would become easy to the people of Savannah Region when completed.

He said the 71-km road construction would provide pavement works, primer seal and sealing of the road.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Bawumia added that the completion of the project was so dear to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

He assured them of the government's readiness to give them infrastructure development, adding that it was the dream of the government to accelerate development of the new region.

The Vice President however, appealed to the contractor to fast-track work on the road because it was dear to the heart of the government.

Dr Bawumia also inspected ongoing government agenda 111 hospital project at Kpalbe in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The Vice President expressed satisfaction about the progress of work and called on the contractor to speed up with work, to complete it on time to serve the people of the area.

The Overlord of Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembe Wura Daari Haruna Bismark, commended the government for the massive infrastructure development they were doing across the country

Kpembe Wura said they would continue to support the government to ensure that, the needed development got to the Savannah Region.