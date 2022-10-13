Nigeria: BBNaija Star Rico Swavey Is Dead

Africa Magic
Rico Swavey
13 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Big Brother Naija reality star Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey is deed.

Fellow ex-housemates, Alex Unusual and Tobi Bakare confirmed the report on Thursday via social media.

On Twitter, Alexa wrote: "This is not what we agreed Rico. Rest in peace, Alex tweeted.

Similarly, Tobi shared a picture of himself and Rico, with the caption: "This is how I will remember you brother."

Recall Nigerian entertainers launched a fundraiser for the late housemate following his accident.

Tobi made the announcement on the fundraising via his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of hospitalised Rico, Bakre tweeted, "Please help save Rico. He had a really bad car accident.

"We have to keep him on life support and continue to pay the rising medical bills while we pray for God's miracle.

"(We) can't do it alone. Please click on the link to donate at ricoswavey.com."

