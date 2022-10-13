Liberia to Host High-Level Meeting On Nationally Determined Contribution Implementation Plans Along With Global Partners

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and its partners is expected to hold a high-level ministerial meeting, and a four-day workshop beginning Tuesday, 18 October 2022 on the implementation plan of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

Liberia submitted her revised NDC in 2021 committing to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 64 percent below the projected business-as-usual level by 2030.

The country's revised NDC was constructed from GHG mitigation targets across nine key sectors including agriculture, forests, coastal zones, fisheries, health, transport, industry, energy, and waste as well as cross-cutting targets for urban green corridors.

They are impelled by the growing interest by countries since the finalization of the Article 6 Rulebook in Glasgow (COP 26, 2021) to participate in Article 6 activities.

Day one of the planned events will focus on the official launch of the NDC implementation plan and ministerial consultation on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and raise awareness and secure political buy-in for the implementation of article 6 mechanisms in Liberia.

Following the high-level ministerial meeting, the event would continue with four-day capacity-building activities intended to facilitate the implementation of in-country of Article 6 readiness activities in Liberia, a one-day Pre COP27 Preparatory Meeting, and a one-day GEF 8 STAR Allocation Meeting

The events are expected to galvanize national interests and improve political and institutional preparedness for Article 6 readiness activities in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Article 6 of the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) seeks to reduce the impact of climate change by enabling society to be a part of the solution.

Education and training are fundamental in enabling citizens' contributions to local and global efforts to meet the climate change challenge. During the meeting, a summary of the outcome of the 26th Conference of the Parties or COP 26 in Glasgow, an overview of the UNFCCC Article 6 market mechanism as well the as country's obligations will be provided.

The meetings are also expected to achieved the following including the development of a framework mechanism for the constitution and launch of a working group on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in Liberia, development of a draft outline for national Article 6 strategy, articulation of an approach for Article 6 donor and activities mapping in Liberia and the development of a draft road map for the implementation of an in-country readiness activity.

Through Article 6, countries can host internationally transferred mitigation outcomes activities and authorized for transfer, mitigation outcomes.

Article 6 enables two new carbon market mechanisms aimed at closing the void after the expiration of the Kyoto regime.

However, West African countries need technical capacities to implement Article 6 if they want to leverage associated opportunities.