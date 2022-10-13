Nigeria: Kebbi CP Presents 46m Cheques to 21 Families of Slain Police Officers

13 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

In a symbolic occasion held at the Kebbi police Command in Birnin Kebbi, the commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora on Wednesday presented cheques of over 46m to 21 families of deceased police officers who were killed while serving the command and Nigeria.

Magaji stated that the cheques given to them are group life insurance and group personal accident cheques, he added that, IGP Usman Baba Alkali when he came on onboard introduced several welfare packages to both serving and deceased police officers such as the one mentioned above, the intent being to boost the morale of officers and to assure them that, police will not abandon its own even in death hence the reason for the occasion.

The state police chief said that though it's sad it is a continuous thing, police will continue to give welfare to the serving and deceased officers who died in the line of duty.

One of the beneficiaries Samuel Doro Jabaka who lost his brother thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the state police commissioner Ahmed Magaji for the kind gesture, he said they never expected the death of their brother but since it is the will of God they have accepted it.

He further said that his family will wisely use the money to support themselves and once more thank the CP and the command for their care during the sad incident.

