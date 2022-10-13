Nigeria: NDLEA Seizes 179.102 Kilogrammes of Illicit Drugs in Ebonyi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ebonyi Command, yesterday said it seized 179.102 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs between January and September 2022 in the state.

Disclosing this to Journalists in Abakaliki, the State Commander, Mr Iyke Uche added that the seizures were made in various locations, including rural communities.

Uche explained that the confiscated drugs include: cannabis Sativa, tramadol, Flunitrazepam, Tramadol, Methamphetamine, popularly known as "Mkpurummiri, and other illicit substances.

He said that a total of convicted suspects were 27 within the period under review.

The Commander who decried the abuses among persons in the state noted that such dangerous substances could harm the health of the user.

"We have recorded tremendous successes from January to September; we have seized over 179.102 kilogrammes of different illicit drugs from dealers.

"Though, Ebonyi is not a drug producing state; there are no laboratories and drug plantations but they consumes them in a low rate. There are dealers but very low.

"In the period under review on seizure of drugs, cannabis sativa is 12.906 kilogrammes; designer drug, 0.023, Flunitrazepam 0.023 amongst others," he explained.

Uche assured that the Agency's operatives in the state were committed to fighting drug abuse and trafficking.

He commended the support of the state Governor, David Umahi and expressed satisfaction with the synergy between the NDLEA and other security agencies in the State.

"The fight against drug abuse and trafficking should not be left in the hands of the NDLEA alone; parents should always monitor their children.

"We are working with the state government and other stakeholders to tackle drug abuse, including the abuse of methamphetamine, popularly known as mkpurummiri," he said.