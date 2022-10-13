Nigeria: Ondo, Edo, Bauchi Account for 71% Cases of Lassa Fever in Nigeria, Says NCDC

Ondo, Edo and Bauchi states account for 71 per cent of new Lassa Fever cases in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said.

The percentage came out of the 933 confirmed cases and 173 deaths so far recorded from Lassa Fever as at Week 39, from 25 states of the federation.

NCDC also disclosed that there have been 18,545 confirmed measles cases in the country out of which 234 deaths had been recorded as at week 39 in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The nation's disease control agency stated these while giving update during a Ministerial Press Briefing on COVID-19 response and other development in the health sector, organised by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, who spoke at the event,added that

a total of 10, 217 suspected cases of cholera, including 233 deaths, have been recorded in 31 states across the country in 2022.

On monkeypox,he also disclosed that out of a total of 1,180 suspected cases, 481 cases were confirmed while seven deaths have been recorded in the year, expressing fear that

children under the age of five years were particularly at risk especially that 40 local government areas had active cases at the moment.

According to him, there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of new suspected cholera cases in August epidemiological week 36 to 39 compared with July epidemiological week 31 to 35.

He said the disease control agency had continued to encourage parents to vaccinate children against measles to bring it under control.

He also expressed fear over the Sudan strain of Ebola virus which he noted,was not covered by available vaccines, adding that there were neither licenced vaccines nor treatments for it.

However,,he promised that all concerned authorities were on high alert given the realities of globalisation and the fact that an infection such as Ebola was just a plane flight away from any country.

Dr Adetifa said:"We have a bit of reassurance because we have some experience in handling Ebola.We have the diagnostic capacity, but we will rather not have it. We would rather not have to respond to it especially with the strain that has no vaccines and no licensed treatments".

"Point of entry surveillance is at a very high level. Passengers travelling from Uganda or who passed through Uganda are being followed up for 21 days to ensure that their health is clear.

"The difference between Ebola and something like COVID-19 is that victims need to be actually sick and symptomatic before they can transmit.

"Ebola allows professionals to pick up likely suspects early but what it also means is that at the time that the victims is identified, everybody around is at significant risk."

Speaking on COVID-19, Adetifa said that in more than two years into the outbreak, Nigeria had conducted more than five million tests; which confirmed 65,741 cases and 3,155 deaths.

While noting that all over the world, COVID-19 cases have continued to decline in various countries, the NCDC boss said the case trends have varied in the country.

He advised Nigerians to receive the available vaccines to prevent the emergence of new variants.

He said:"At the moment, we are working to review the COVID-19 guidelines and hopefully we will ease or roll back the remaining restrictions.

"We shall put measures in place to assess the impact of the rollback, especially with imminent new type travels and the expected end-of-year gatherings.

"We will be putting in place enhanced surveillance through testing, targeting 12 states at the moment to ensure that with epidemiological data, we can pick up any changes that occur and respond appropriately."