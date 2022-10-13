Ghana: SSNIT Introduces Electronic Payment System for Contributors

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has introduced an electronic payment system to allow employers and self-employed workers pay their SSNIT contributions with ease.

The payment platform, 'ssnitpay', went live on October, 10 2022, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, disclosed at the 2022 Employers Breakfast Meeting held in Accra on Tuesday.

Third in the series and attended by employers from Greater Accra and Eastern Region, it was on the theme "Sustainability of the SSNIT Scheme - The Role of Employers."

He said members could now pay SSNIT contributions using their mobile money wallet via Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) short code, Mobile Money POS - walk-in and Debit Card via the Trust's Web Portal - portal.ssnit.org.gh.

Dr Ofori-Tenkorang indicated that the innovation formed part of new measures to enhance service delivery to members and clients.

"The adoption of the e-payment platform is expected to bring relief and convenience to employers and members, who hitherto, had to travel long distances to a SSNIT branch or a SSNIT partner banks to pay their contributions," he said, adding that payment of contributions via 'ssnitpay' was E-Levy exempt.

He encouraged the employers and self-employed workers to use the mobile money channels to pay their contributions.

"The Trust has also enhanced its self-service portal. The portal now allows members and clients to perform a number of activities including viewing and downloading Clearance Certificates and requesting for negotiation meetings for outstanding debts among others," he said.

He encouraged employers to pay the right contributions for their workers by consolidating the earnings of their workers for enhanced pensions.

"We advise you to pay SSNIT contributions on or before the 14th day of the ensuing month. We also urge you as employers to pay contributions for yourselves because you also deserve a pension," he stressed.

Touching on the breakfast meeting, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang said it was aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Trust and employers to help deepen their understanding of the operations of the First Tier Social Security Scheme.

He said the meeting provided a platform to discuss challenges facing employers concerning the SSNIT Scheme and how they can be resolved.