Ghana/Mali: Rates Out for Hearts, ASR Bamako Match

13 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Hearts of Oak have released rates for Sunday's second preliminary round game against Malian side AS Real Bamakoat the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at exactly 3pm

According to a statement from the club, tickets for the Upper VIP area would be sold for GH¢70 with the lower VIP seats going for GH¢50.

It said patrons of the Popular Stand would pay an amount of GH¢20 with those to occupy the Center Line expected to pay an amount of GH¢20.

Hearts face a daunting task in trying to overturn a 3-0 first leg defeat suffered in Mali over the weekend and is counting on the club's fan base to fill the stands in their numbers to cheer the side to qualify.

Hearts need to score four unanswered goals to progress to the next round of the competition.

