Ghana: Shoe Fabriek Targets Transformation of Shoe Making Industry ... As It Marks One-Year Anniversary

13 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Shoe Fabriek, the only and largest safety boots manufacturer in Ghana, is celebrating its 1st Anniversary after its new factory in Akropong-Akuapem was commissioned by the President of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on October 6, 2021.

The company has a factory equipped with ultramodern machinery, making it the largest safety boots manufacturer in Ghana and West Africa.

The factory can produce 32,000 pairs of different models of shoes a month, including security boots, safety boots, and school and casual shoes, using state-of-the-art technology and full-fledged infrastructure.

Commenting on the occasion in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the General Manager of Shoe Fabriek, Beauty Larbi, said "we are committed to transforming the African shoe-making industry. The quality and delivery of the shoes we make is strong evidence of our commitment."

She said "As a people-focused, socially inclusive, and sustainable business, over 70 per cent of our staff are women aged below 35 years. This is a deliberate move to ensure that women in the Akropong Akuapem enclave are empowered."

The company she said had trained over 60 individuals to develop and perfect shoe-making skills on the Akuapem Ridge this past year.

"Our quest to transform the shoe-making landscape in Ghana and West Africa. In the subsequent years, we anticipate training a minimum of 300 more young people in our catchment area by 2025," she said.

"We delight our clients by making high-quality shoes and apparel for men, women, and children. Due to this, this past year, we have been privileged to work with local and international companies; to produce various kinds of high-quality shoes within our portfolio, from factory workers to students," she said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

