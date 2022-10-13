Ghana: OLY, Annor Walker, FC Samartex Before Player Status Committee Today

Accra Great Olympics and its former Head Coach, Daniel Annor Walker, are expected to be high profile guests for the second time at the Player Status Committee (PSC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) sitting today at the FA's Secretariat.

The two 'combatants' would be joined by a third party, FC Samartex 1996, hoping that the committee will deliver justice in a case filed by the Wonder Club.

Olympics had drag the veteran coach, Annor Walker and his current employers, Samartex to the committee, seeking compensation over what theydescribedas breach of contract between the coach and club.

Olympics also cited FC Samartex 1996 for inducement.

The Wonder Club argued and blamed Samartex for "Inducing Annor to sign a contract at a time that he was under contract and had committed verbally to renew. As a result, he abandoned his work without informing his employers."

Indeed, Walker guided the Wonder Club to a respectable fifth place finish in the previous season's league but that according to the club was no excuse for the clear disrespect for the contract between them.

It was also the case of Olympics that Coach Annor Walker signed the Samartex contract with three months left on his deal with the Wonder Club.

It is uncertain whether a ruling would be made today on the matter in which the Wonder Club appear confident of earning the compensation.

The committee will also consider over 30 new and existing cases before it.

Among the new cases before it involves player Larry Abass against Bayern (Only Jah) Royals Rovers FC; Sunyani The Wisers FC Ltd versus EurafricaCalcio Academy Ltd over Felix OheneAfenaDjan; Evans AppiahAyimadu versus BA United FC;Apoto Sports Consortium against Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC over AdamaAchana and Joseph Dinku of NinianiGoldstars.

The rest are Prince George Koffie of Techiman Eleven Wonders and Emmanuel Yeboah of AhafoKenyase United FC.

Those already before the committee include Akosombo FC and Golden Kicks, Manasseh OseiBoadi who is awaiting a ruling on the case against Naas Royal, the GFA against Kenpong FC/Dodowa Stallions/Don Borteyover the double registration of player Hamza Mohamed/ Mohammed Kofi Hamza.

Expected to get ruling today in their cases include Sea Eagle versus MSK Zillina FC, the GFA versus Global Sars FC and Accra New Era FC over Iddrisu Ibrahim's double registration; Vivian AdjeiKonadu versus Thunder Queens, GFA against Techiman Eleven Wonders over the double registration of Abdul Latif/Lateef Mohammed.

Other cases include John Kanyon versus Sunyani Liberty, Abraham Wayo against Liberty Professionals, Ladies/Bright Sam FC/Vivian Antwi-Northern, GFA versus Kyeremasu FC and Dormaa Unity SC, Emmanuel Bonsu versus Ashantigold SC, Thunder AFC versus Asante Kotoko, Future Star FC versus Asante Kotoko's Samuel Boateng.

The rest are Andy Alemawor Mensah of Top Heroes, Osman Faisal from TanoBofoakwa, Nash Amankwaa of Techiman City, David Darko of Techiman City, Joshua NiiArmah of Accra Ultimate FC and Barnabas Tagoe of Sporting Club.