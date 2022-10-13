Ghana: NSS Deploys 115,240 Personnel to Begin Service Nov 1

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has deployed 115,240 graduates to various institutions across the country to begin their one-year mandatory national service from Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The prospective service personnel included the year 2022 eligible Ghanaian graduates from accredited tertiary institutions in the country, defaulters who submitted their applications for postings, and private registrants.

A statement issued by Osei Assibey Antwi, NSS Acting Executive Director, in Accra yesterday asked the prospective personnel to visit the NSS website for confirmation of their placement and have their letters of appointment endorsed.

It directed that printing of appointment letters by service personnel and endorsements by respective user agencies could only be done from Monday, October 17, 2022.

However, it added that, validation and registration at all regional centres across the country should begin on Monday, October 24, 2022, and continue till Friday, December 30, 2022, to accommodate prospective service personnel who were yet to complete their academic programmes.

As part of measures to minimise large crowds at the registration centres, the statement, said all posted national service personnel were required to schedule an appointment online and visit the registration centres on the scheduled date and time for validation with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol guidelines.

Meanwhile, all deployed national service personnel have been entreated to accept their postings as part of their civic obligations to contribute meaningfully to national development.

"The management further directs all prospective service personnel who have been duly posted, accepted by their user agencies, and validated by the NSS, to begin their national service on Tuesday, November 1, 2022," it read.