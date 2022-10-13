Ghana: UEW Commits to Protecting Students Records

Cape Coast — The Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has stated its commitment towards protecting the sanctity of students records per the laid down guidelines.

A number of Level-400 of the University, held series of demonstrations recently on the campus of UEW against management of the institution for its inability to update the cumulative records of students for the past three years.

According to the students, they had not been able to have their results and as a result were unable to track their academic performance.

As the Level-400 students prepare to complete their education, the students said they did not know their individual Cumulative Grade Point Average (GPA) to know whether they were eligible to graduate from the University or not.

A statement signed and issued by the Ag. Registrar, Mrs Wilhemina Tete-Mensah, asked all level 400 students of the university to visit the student portals since the portal had been successfully been updated.

"Management wishes to put on record that we view academic records as valuable assets to the sustenance of our institutions and the proper management of the same is non-negotiable."

"The challenge at hand is a four-year-old issue that dates back to 2018. The current Management took the audacious initiative to resolve the challenges with the results of over 8,000 students as far back as June, 2022," it stated.

The statement further explained that: "having come this far to successfully update students' portals based on bulk data collated from the activities of the Students' Help Desk, we expect our level 400 students to access their portals to check the updated results and resort to the laid-down processes to address their concerns if any are identified".

It further, said that it was the determination of management to ensure that students have accurate and clean results to enable them to graduate.

It, therefore, expressed the resolve of management to work with the students to ensure that every single issue with their results was resolved.

"We expect, on the other hand, that our level 400 students will resort to dialogue for all genuine concerns to be addressed if any are identified in the process to meet our collective goal," the statement added.