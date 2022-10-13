Ghana: SSNIT Ahafo Region Enrolls 300 New Members

Kukuom — The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in the Ahafo Region has enrolled about 300 new members onto the trust, during this year's annul Mobile Service Week (MSW) celebration in the area.

All official services of SSNIT were 'moved' from their offices to the doorsteps of residents who could not transact business with the Trust at the registered offices due to their busy schedules.

The Goaso Branch Manager of SSNIT, Ms Martha Tuuli, disclosed this on Friday in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times, on the sideline of the MSW celebration at Kukuom in the region.

She noted that services delivered to the people included member registration, benefit initiation, statement checking and other membership updates, merging of national identification card and SSNIT numbers, and other enquiries.

The branch manager stated that the response of the residents during the week was overwhelming, especially workers of the informal sector namely traders, artisans, commercial drivers, religious leaders and others.

Ms Tuuli indicated that the benefits of SSNIT scheme included old age pension, invalidity pension, emigration benefit and survivor's lump sum, saying that "we deliver on our promise."

She reiterated that the Trust was for everyone between the ages of 15 and 45 working in both the public and private sectors of the economy.

The Branch Manager urged employers in the region to ensure that their workers' monthly SSNIT contributions were paid on time and regularly, adding that, every employee deserved a befitting end of service financial assurance.

Ms Tuuli cautioned business owners who have intentionally defaulted in the payment of their employees monthly contributions to have a change of mind, adding that the laws of the land is against that.

"Recalcitrant employers will pay penalty fees on every amount defaulted. The Trust is also mandated to prosecute such business owners, "she emphasised.

Ms Tuuli admonished every active working person in the area to enroll onto SSNIT scheme in order to ensure a comfortable living after retirement from active service.