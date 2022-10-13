Ghana: Opoku-Agyemang - Book On NDC Administrative History Will Prevent Distortions

The 2020 Running-mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has observed that the NDC launching a book on its administrative history is about telling its own story to avoid distortions.

"When you tell your own story, you are able to set the records straight, serve as an excellent material for the youth and researchers for posterity to know the truth about political history of the nation and NDC's contribution to the democratic development," she indicated.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the observation at the launch of a book on the administrative history of the country and the party with the first copy from June 1992 to December 2012, sold for GH¢21,000 during its northern sector launch in Tamale.

It was purchased by Abdul-Nasir Saani, Upper West Regional Chairman of NDC, proceeds from the sale will support and assist activities of the party and the 1,500-page book touched on political history, military regimes and it was Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC)/NDC, which eventually found the formula for political stability.

The book also gave account of political history of the country touching on symbiotic relationship between business and politics, where the business community either fund, assisted or supported political parties to advance their business interest.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang touched on the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) breaking the eight years of political party rule agenda and pointed out that "if the NPP is committed and determined to retain power in 2024 the NDC is also more committed and determined to win power in 2024".

Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of NDC, said in terms of records in government, the party had done far better than NPP, and there were prospects for the party in the 2024 elections.

Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC, disclosed that the book was the first in the series of other books to be published by the party while others to focus on constitutional history and manifesto history of the party were being worked on.

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region, bemoaned his engagement with the government showed there was no solution and end in sight for suffering of citizens.