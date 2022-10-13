Ghana: Gloria Peprah, Ghana's First Female Ring Announcer

A ring announcer is described as an in-ring (and sometimes on-camera) employee or contractor for a boxing, professional wrestling or mixed martial arts event or promotion, who introduces the competitors to the audience.

This stimulating business is predominantly male, and women desirous of breaking into the ring, would have to be mentally tough, artful and ingenious.

However, one lady - Gloria Peprah - is daring to blow off the status quo into smithereens and establish herself as one of the biggest guns in the industry.

Poised to deliver, she carved her maiden appearance in 2021 when the Chief Executive of Ace Power Promotions, Dr Adae Opoku Amoako, offered her the opportunity as ring announcer for a boxing showpiece at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. It was what she had been waiting for all this while - and the performance was awe-inspiring, triggering hordes of positive reviews from major actors of the pugilistic sport.

"Though initially I was hesitant, it was a deep feeling of accomplishment once I accepted the offer," she recalled.

According to Gloria, her passion for boxing shot up after watching Ghana's Boxing Hall of Famer and former WBC super featherweight and WBC super featherweight champion, Azumah Nelson, on TV, taking on great opponents and kayoing them at will.

"This inspired me more to be part of the boxing fraternity, and how I wished Azumah was still in the ring for me to perform during his bouts."

Now one of the finest female sports journalists in the country, she is currently a host of Studio 5 Morning Show on GTV Sports+ which is aired every weekday from 0700 - 0900 GMT; a programme she has hosted since its inception in 2014. Ms Peprah is also a News Anchor on GTV Sports+.

Gloria, who was adjudged Best TV Personality of the Year 2021 for Soccer Achievers Award, has been a Sports News Caster at GBC Uniiq fm from 2018 - 2020. She has hosted prestigious events on TV such as the FIFA World Cup on four different occasions as of August 2022.

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) hardworking broadcast journalist also hosted the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards, Football for friendship, as well as other corporate and social awards.

Aside her proficiency and dexterity as ring announcer, she also engages herself as speaker, media trainer, MC, corporate or webinar host, voice-over artist, voice talent coach, as well as mentors up-and-coming journalists.

She is also an entrepreneur, and CEO of Lifestyles by Glo, a healthcare organisation that deals in organic, skin and healthcare products.

Bent on striking quality in all her endeavours, Ms Peprah's works have been acknowledged in the few couple of years.

In 2020, she won the Women's Women in Sports Award; presented the Best TV Personality of the Year, Soccer Achievers Award, 2021, Women's Women in Sports Awards 2021, nominated for the TV Personality of the Year and the Ghana Entertainment USA, 2021/2022, the RTP Most Promising TV Personality as well as the Global Business and Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards.