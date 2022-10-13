Ghana: Abu Jinapor Optimistic NPP Will Reclaim Salaga South Seat in Election 2024

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region, is optimistic that the Salaga South Constituency seat will be reclaimed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

He explained that the loss of the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was a result of issues that could have been avoided since history had proven that the Salaga South constituency was a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Jinapor, who is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, recounted that "Kpembe which falls under the Salaga South constituency is the birth ground of the New Patriotic Party in the region and in the Gonjaland, is the bedrock and birth place of the New Patriotic Party.

"J. A. Braimah in private life was the person who formed the NPP here and at the height of President Kwame Nkrumah's power and political authority, here in Kpembe NPP was always popular, we won all the elections in1950, 1951 and even the independence election through J.A. Braimah so this is the heart ground of the New Patriotic Party," he indicated.

According to him, even when the party was struggling for votes in other parts of Gonjaland, Salaga South always stood firm for the NPP and attributed they lost the seat to misunderstanding between the leadership of the party in the 2020 elections and was hopeful and confident with the support and assistance of the new leadership and the Kpembewura the party would reclaim the seat in 2024.

"I am confident and hopeful that with the help of the new leadership of the party in the region, support, assistance and God's blessings from the Kpembewura and the Imam and with massive votes from the electorate in the constituency, we will reclaim the seat towards the progress, growth and development of the area," Mr Jinapor stressed.

He urged the leadership of the party in the region to eschew tendencies that would prevent the party from reclaiming the seat and work hard to attract more electorate to vote massively for the party to accelerate development of the area so as not to impoverish the people.

He appealed to the residents to be guided by historical facts and vote massively for the party to reclaim the seat and win a third consecutive electoral victory.