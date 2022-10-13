Liberia: Another Stellar Performance by ArcelorMittal Liberia School System

Students of the ArcelorMittal Liberia School System have been lauded for their exemplary academic performance and discipline.

"Every year in our education district, the ArcelorMittal Liberia School System is setting good records. In high school quizzing, public examinations, and other activities, AML School System has been dominating those activities," expressed Johnson Korto, Assistant District Education Officer of Sanniquellie Mah Education District.

On Saturday, October 7, 2022, ArcelorMittal Liberia High School graduated twenty-four (24) students who passed both the school and the West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE). This year's graduation exercise saw members of the school's faculty and administration celebrating another successful school year for maintaining a record of low or no failure in the WASSCE.

Delivering the keynote address at last Saturday's colourful commencement ceremony, the President of the African Bible University (ABU), Dr. David N. Beauchamp, admonished the graduates to continue pressing forward, citing instances of some individuals that have gone on world record for their persistence in pursuing their goals.

Dr. Beauchamp encouraged both members of the outgoing class and those still in the school to be determined to make better choices, and prioritizing things that will keep them focused in their pursuit of excellence.

The Class Valedictorian, Joetay Boyah, son of one of ArcelorMittal Rail Department employees is confirmed to have come first among all students that sat the WASSCE in Nimba.

At the graduation ceremony in Yekepa, the outstanding display of the female students drew great admiration from the audience for their eloquence and brilliance.

Student Joyce Lormie of the 11th grade thrilled the guests in the hall when introducing the guest speaker to a thunderous applause from the audience for her splendid oratory skills and stage confidence.

Commenting on the students' performances, Nathaniel Hodge, Vice Principal for Administration said, "The boys do study, but they are used to too much local parlance. For the girls, they exhibit maturity the moment they enter the junior and senior high divisions, and they speak according to what they learn in the classroom."

ArcelorMittal Liberia's management was represented by senior staff, including Mines Manager Wayne Patterson, Safety Superintendent Angelique Myers-Jekula, Community Relations Supervisor Edmund Saye Gbah, as well as Estates Manager Ramses Kumbuyah amongst others.

In his remark, Mines Manager Wayne Patterson commended the teachers and the parents for their resilience and support to the students, noting that they represent the future of Liberia's development and therefore deserve the support. He encouraged the students to forge ahead with their learning pursuits, as having such determination will help meet the development needs of their country.

The graduation exercise was climaxed with the certification of several personalities, including students, for their roles in uplifting the image of the school.

