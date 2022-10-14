Nigeria: American Gospel Minister, Joyce Meyer, Lends Support to Nigerian Flood Victims

Popular American gospel minister, Joyce Meyer, has lent her support to victims of floods in the country. Meyer is an American Charismatic Christian author, speaker and president of Joyce Meyer Ministries.

Meyer while taking to her verified Instagram page noted that her prayers are with Nigerians affected by the recent floods while her ministry has made arrangements for relief materials for affected persons.

The preacher noted that her office in Nigeria has made arrangements for relief materials such as food packs, malaria nets, malaria medication, water, and other basic necessities to be distributed to those affected by the floods.

She wrote, "Recent flooding in Nigeria has displaced around 600,000 people. Our office in Nigeria is working to provide food packs, malaria nets, malaria medication, water, and other basic necessities to those affected by the floods. Please join us in praying for the nation of Nigeria and all those devastated by this disaster."

Joyce Meyer and her husband, Dave, have four grown children and live outside St. Louis, Missouri. Her ministry is headquartered near the St. Louis suburb of Fenton, Missouri.