Nigeria: Kano - 210 Killed in 215 Accidents From Jan to Sept - FRSC

14 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State has said that 210 people died in 215 vehicle accidents between January and September, 2022, in the state.

The Sector Commandant, Zubairu Mato, disclosed this at the flag off of the 2022 Ember Months public education campaign held at the Yan Kaba Central Motor Park.

He said speed violation was one of the major causes of the accidents which accounted for 47 per cent of the total accidents, thereby making it necessary for commercial vehicles to install Speed Limiting Device (SLD) to curb the ugly trend.

Mato said wrongful overtaking followed closely as it accounted for 10 per cent, while dangerous overtaking recorded the least of the total accidents.

He explained that, "From January, 2022, to September, 2022, a total of 215 crashes were recorded in Kano State involving 1,689 people in which 210 people were killed and 981 sustained injuries, while 498 were rescued unhurt. This is quite worrisome and unacceptable."

The theme for this year's campaign is: "Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X