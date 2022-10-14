Nigeria: Kano - 210 Killed in 215 Accidents From Jan to Sept - FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State has said that 210 people died in 215 vehicle accidents between January and September, 2022, in the state.

The Sector Commandant, Zubairu Mato, disclosed this at the flag off of the 2022 Ember Months public education campaign held at the Yan Kaba Central Motor Park.

He said speed violation was one of the major causes of the accidents which accounted for 47 per cent of the total accidents, thereby making it necessary for commercial vehicles to install Speed Limiting Device (SLD) to curb the ugly trend.

Mato said wrongful overtaking followed closely as it accounted for 10 per cent, while dangerous overtaking recorded the least of the total accidents.

He explained that, "From January, 2022, to September, 2022, a total of 215 crashes were recorded in Kano State involving 1,689 people in which 210 people were killed and 981 sustained injuries, while 498 were rescued unhurt. This is quite worrisome and unacceptable."

The theme for this year's campaign is: "Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive".