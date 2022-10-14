Nigeria: Dangote's 650,000bpd Refinery 97 Percent Completed, Says NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disclosed that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is now 97 percent completed.

The refinery, with 650,000 barrels per-day installed capacity, is expected to double the total output of Nigeria's existing ailing refining infrastructure and meet 100 per cent of the country's requirement of all refined products.

The NMDPRA made this disclosure in Abuja when representatives of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery visited it to present the work plan for the facility for 2022/2023 as the regulatory agency for the sector.

The successful completion of Africa's biggest petroleum refinery and the world's largest single-train facility is expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria's foreign exchange market through import substitution and substantial savings in earnings.

It is expected that once the refinery commences production, the pressure on the nation's currency will reduce as a significant inflow of forex is expected to come in through sales from the refinery.

NMDPRA's Chief Executive, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, reiterated the importance of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to the country while assuring that the Authority will give all necessary support to ensure timely completion and kick-start operations.

Speaking on the refinery project, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, said it (the refinery) would stimulate economic development in Nigeria, adding that it can meet 100 per cent of Nigeria's requirement of all liquid products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and Aviation jet), and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

"The high volume of petrol output from the refinery would transform Nigeria from a petrol import-dependent country to an exporter of refined petroleum products," he stated, adding that the refinery would produce Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel, jet-fuel, kerosene and poly-propylene for local consumption and also have surplus of each of the products for export.

On employment generation, he disclosed that over 30,000 people are currently working at the Petroleum Refinery project sites through various contractors noting that when operational, the refinery will generate over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youths.

The refinery design, according to the company, conforms with the World Bank, United States (US), United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the European Union (EU), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) standards.

He said Dangote industries has developed a port and constructed quays with a loading bearing capacity of 25 tonnes/sq meters to bring Over Dimensional Cargoes close to the site directly to handle liquid cargoes. The jetty is situated at a distance of 12.3 km from the refinery, thereby effectively reducing the travel time.