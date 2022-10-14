Nigeria: Hazard Allowance - Health Workers Issue 7 Days Ultimatum to Govt

14 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay arrears of hazard allowances owed its members.

The association disclosed this in a communique signed by its acting chairman, Kabir Mustapha and acting secretary, Joseph Ugwoke, after a two-day meeting that ended in Calabar yesterday.

The association resolved that it could no longer guarantee continued services if its members were not paid all the arrears owed them within one week to avoid industrial crisis in the health sector.

It said despite writing severally to the government, the payment had been delayed.

It alleged that the government selectively paid four and five months in tranches to doctors; while sidelining other health workers.

On the COVID-19 Special Inducement Allowance, the association urged the government to pay the balance of 40 per cent being two months owed its members. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X