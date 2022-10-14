Nigeria: Hazard Allowance - Health Workers Issue 7 Days Ultimatum to Govt

The Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay arrears of hazard allowances owed its members.

The association disclosed this in a communique signed by its acting chairman, Kabir Mustapha and acting secretary, Joseph Ugwoke, after a two-day meeting that ended in Calabar yesterday.

The association resolved that it could no longer guarantee continued services if its members were not paid all the arrears owed them within one week to avoid industrial crisis in the health sector.

It said despite writing severally to the government, the payment had been delayed.

It alleged that the government selectively paid four and five months in tranches to doctors; while sidelining other health workers.

On the COVID-19 Special Inducement Allowance, the association urged the government to pay the balance of 40 per cent being two months owed its members. (NAN)