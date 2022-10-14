Liberia: Diana Nebo Assumes Fiduciary Responsibility of NPA

13 October 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has appointed Hon. Diana Nebo as Acting Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA).

Her appointment as Acting Managing Director is in consideration of the resignation of the Managing Director of the NPA.

Hon. Nebo is to immediately assume full fiduciary authority and manage the affairs of the office of the Managing Director of the National Port Authority in keeping with the Act creating the office.

She was appointed by the Liberian Chief Executive on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

