Liberia: Pres. Weah Nominates New Relieving Judges for Circuit Courts, City Mayors

The President of the Republic, His Excellency, Dr. President George Manneh Weah has made nominations in government, affecting the Judicial Branch and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, particularly the local government of River Gee County.

President Weah on Thursday, October 13, 2022 nominated Cllr. Nyananti Tuah as Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia.

The Liberian Leader said Cllr. Tuah nomination was based on his desire to play a more meaningful role in the promotion of peace, reconciliation and development of Liberia.

President Weah on the same day, nominated Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh and Cllr. Nelson B. Chinneh as Relieving Judges for the Circuit Courts, Judicial Branch of Government.

Additionally, Dr. Weah named Mr. Shelton Saydee and Mr. Karyee Toe as City Mayors of Kanweaken and Fish Town Cities, River Gee Counties respectively.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.