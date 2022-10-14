Liberia: Pres. Weah Nominates New Relieving Judges for Circuit Courts, City Mayors

13 October 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, His Excellency, Dr. President George Manneh Weah has made nominations in government, affecting the Judicial Branch and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, particularly the local government of River Gee County.

President Weah on Thursday, October 13, 2022 nominated Cllr. Nyananti Tuah as Solicitor General of the Republic of Liberia.

The Liberian Leader said Cllr. Tuah nomination was based on his desire to play a more meaningful role in the promotion of peace, reconciliation and development of Liberia.

President Weah on the same day, nominated Cllr. Wesseh A. Wesseh and Cllr. Nelson B. Chinneh as Relieving Judges for the Circuit Courts, Judicial Branch of Government.

Additionally, Dr. Weah named Mr. Shelton Saydee and Mr. Karyee Toe as City Mayors of Kanweaken and Fish Town Cities, River Gee Counties respectively.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X